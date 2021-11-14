Morgan Stanley Has $30.68 Million Holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,139 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $30,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $98.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.62. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $66.16 and a one year high of $100.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

