Morgan Stanley Increases AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $87.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

APP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised their target price on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AppLovin from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $98.71.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.46. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $116.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen acquired 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $1,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 101,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.74, for a total value of $11,273,332.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 844,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,003,802. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $217,002,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $210,476,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $195,005,000. Finally, Marcho Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth $178,845,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

