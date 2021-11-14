Morgan Stanley Lowers Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of Nexstar Media Group worth $29,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXST stock opened at $168.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $171.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.67.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.60.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.22, for a total transaction of $385,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total transaction of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

