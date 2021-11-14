Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,291,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 43,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 18,803 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,512,000 after purchasing an additional 351,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 13,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 2,494.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 12,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock opened at $99.85 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $105.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $179.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.86.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

