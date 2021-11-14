Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

WBRBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wienerberger presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Wienerberger alerts:

WBRBY stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.69. Wienerberger has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $8.53.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wienerberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wienerberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.