Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZURVY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zurich Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Oddo Bhf raised Zurich Insurance Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.07.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

