Morgan Stanley Reiterates Overweight Rating for Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

OTCMKTS:FURCF opened at $55.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.80. Faurecia S.E. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

