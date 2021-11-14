Morgan Stanley Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $75.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. Research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 204.8% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 369,549 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after acquiring an additional 464,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.