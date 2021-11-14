Morgan Stanley Trims Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Target Price to $75.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on GLBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global-e Online from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.13.
GLBE opened at $54.98 on Thursday. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $24.22 and a fifty-two week high of $83.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.27.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 204.8% during the third quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 369,549 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,118,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 59.5% in the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,328,000 after acquiring an additional 464,178 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global-e Online by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Global-e Online in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 29.01% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.