Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Get Morphic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 30.32% and a negative net margin of 569.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 million. Morphic’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 30,307 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,688,099.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 11,620 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.79 per share, for a total transaction of $659,899.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,745 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Morphic in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Morphic by 132.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morphic in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Morphic by 43.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morphic (MORF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.