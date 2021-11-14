Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.
Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.74.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.
About Motus GI
Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.