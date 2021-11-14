Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motus GI had a negative net margin of 8,058.18% and a negative return on equity of 73.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of MOTS stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $32.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.42. Motus GI has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.74.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Motus GI in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Motus GI from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Motus GI stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Motus GI worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

