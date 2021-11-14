Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MCAEU)

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:MCAEU) lock-up period will end on Monday, November 15th. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

NASDAQ MCAEU opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.26. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCAEU. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $354,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $677,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $900,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $908,000.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on private companies in North America. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

