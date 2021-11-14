M&R Capital Management Inc. Buys 5,286 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,286 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter valued at $60,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 1,638.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,337 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after acquiring an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. 58.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $35.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.10 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.11.

About PagSeguro Digital

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS).

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.