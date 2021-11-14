M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,170 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 133.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,544,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 19.7% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 620.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 24.6% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eaton alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

In related news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock valued at $31,768,719 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $113.49 and a 1-year high of $175.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.61.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Article: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.