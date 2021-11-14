M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $666.76.

NFLX opened at $682.61 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a PE ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $485,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.