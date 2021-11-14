M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 716 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 1.6% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $7,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,258,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,603 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 409.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,506,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817,709 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849,935 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYF opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $29.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.71.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.41%.

A number of research firms have commented on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

