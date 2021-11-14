Mukesh Mehta Sells 607 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $17,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 10th, Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62.
Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AssetMark Financial Company Profile
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.
