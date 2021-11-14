Mukesh Mehta Sells 607 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 607 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $17,002.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Mukesh Mehta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $783,353.48.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Mukesh Mehta sold 9,377 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $253,741.62.

Shares of NYSE:AMK opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 929.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $29.54.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMK. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the second quarter worth about $50,463,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,256,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,698,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 79.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 709,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after purchasing an additional 314,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 1,886.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 214,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

