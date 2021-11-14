MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Barclays

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPLN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MultiPlan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.89.

MPLN stock opened at $4.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. MultiPlan has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.40.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MultiPlan had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

In other news, Director Julie D. Klapstein acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Colaluca, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLN. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MultiPlan during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 63.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

