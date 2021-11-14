Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $906.60

Murray Income Trust Plc (LON:MUT) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 906.60 ($11.84) and traded as high as GBX 924 ($12.07). Murray Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 918 ($11.99), with a volume of 89,007 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 906.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 904.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Murray Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.21%.

In related news, insider Alan Giles purchased 2,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 911 ($11.90) per share, with a total value of £18,429.53 ($24,078.30).

About Murray Income Trust (LON:MUT)

Murray Income Trust PLC is an investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to provide high and growing income combined with capital growth through investment in a portfolio of equities in the United Kingdom. The Company invests in the shares of companies that have potential for real earnings and dividend growth, while at the same time providing an above-average portfolio yield.

