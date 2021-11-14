National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH) by 6.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,470 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Bankshares were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKSH. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in National Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

In related news, Director Glenn P. Reynolds bought 778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.84 per share, for a total transaction of $29,439.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,403 shares of company stock valued at $52,471. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of National Bankshares stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.11. National Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market cap of $236.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.55.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. National Bankshares had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts expect that National Bankshares, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is a boost from National Bankshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc is a community bank holding company. It offers financial products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, credit cards and trust services throughout Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, VA.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKSH).

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.