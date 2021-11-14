National Bankshares Raises Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Price Target to C$12.50

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on K. National Bank Financial upgraded Kinross Gold from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$11.28.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K opened at C$8.69 on Friday. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.56 and a 12-month high of C$10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Michel Sylvestre sold 13,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.68, for a total transaction of C$99,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$371,427.84.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.