National Bankshares Trims IMV (TSE:IMV) Target Price to C$2.50

IMV (TSE:IMV) had its price target dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.25 to C$2.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on IMV to C$2.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on IMV in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of IMV in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IMV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.25.

Shares of TSE IMV opened at C$1.92 on Friday. IMV has a 12-month low of C$1.68 and a 12-month high of C$5.86. The company has a market cap of C$157.71 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.40.

IMV (TSE:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$0.05 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMV will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IMV

IMV Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases using its DPX delivery technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S (DPX-Survivac), a T cell therapy, which is in three Phase II clinical trials across 6 different cancer indications with and without Merck's Keytruda; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer, and recurrent and refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

