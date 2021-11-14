NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NatWest Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.79.

NYSE NWG opened at $5.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.38. NatWest Group has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 20.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,438,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,318 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NatWest Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

