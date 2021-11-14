Navcoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Achieves $33.00 Million

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $33.00 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00000695 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003184 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00020639 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00015571 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Navcoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,153,743 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars.

