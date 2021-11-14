NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,177,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,860 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.90% of NCR worth $53,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 4.8% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 0.4% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 7.2% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC boosted its stake in shares of NCR by 3.2% during the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the second quarter valued at $26,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR stock opened at $43.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.78 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.74. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NCR from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.43.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

