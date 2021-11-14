Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

NTOIY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Neste Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY opened at $26.84 on Friday. Neste Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.50.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Neste Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neste Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.