NetEase (NTES) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 16th. Analysts expect NetEase to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $34.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NetEase stock opened at $111.15 on Friday. NetEase has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. HSBC reduced their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

