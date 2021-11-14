NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $24.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NPCE. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuroPace from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on NeuroPace from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NPCE stock opened at $14.00 on Thursday. NeuroPace has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $27.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 18.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post 9.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,219,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in NeuroPace by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 517,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 114,438 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $12,084,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in NeuroPace by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 359,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 112,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace in the 2nd quarter worth $7,959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.