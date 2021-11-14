New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

New York City REIT (NYSE:NYC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.63), Zacks reports. New York City REIT had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a negative net margin of 93.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

NYC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The company had a trading volume of 74,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,371. New York City REIT has a 12 month low of $7.60 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of -0.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. New York City REIT’s payout ratio is currently -9.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 18,107.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of New York City REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York City REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

NYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of New York City REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

