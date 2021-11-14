Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 156.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 14,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAC stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.31. ViacomCBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.58.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

