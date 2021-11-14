Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $22,166,000 after buying an additional 450,070 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 790,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 230,729 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 105,550 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:FCX opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.41%.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

