Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Acquires 500,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).

LON:NWT opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.72. Newmark Security plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £208.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.

Newmark Security Company Profile

Newmark Security plc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic and physical security systems. It operates in two segments, People and Data Management, and Physical Security Solutions. The company's People and Data Management segment designs, manufactures, and distributes hardware and software access-control systems; and human capital management hardware for time-and-attendance, shop-floor data collection, and access control systems.

