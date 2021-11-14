Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) Insider Robert Waddington Acquires 500,000 Shares

Newmark Security plc (LON:NWT) insider Robert Waddington purchased 500,000 shares of Newmark Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,532.53).
LON:NWT opened at GBX 44.50 ($0.58) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.72. Newmark Security plc has a 52 week low of GBX 0.67 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a market cap of £208.59 million and a PE ratio of 5.88.
Newmark Security Company Profile
