NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NICE from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $312.85.

NICE opened at $311.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 104.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. NICE has a 12-month low of $211.25 and a 12-month high of $319.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Tlwm raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of NICE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 7,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of NICE by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

