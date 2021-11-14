Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Macquarie lowered shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

About Nintendo

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

