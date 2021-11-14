Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $27.610-$27.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.90 billion-$14.90 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTDOY. Macquarie lowered shares of Nintendo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nintendo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a sell rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Nintendo in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Nintendo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a 55,000.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27,525.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTDOY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.36. The company had a trading volume of 254,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,334. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.53. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $82.55.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

