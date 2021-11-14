NKN (NKN) Price Hits $0.68 on Top Exchanges

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. NKN has a total market cap of $474.62 million and $40.43 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NKN coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NKN has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.82 or 0.00078897 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00147793 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00074298 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

