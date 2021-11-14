Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 price target on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their target price on Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on Northland Power to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$49.06.

TSE:NPI opened at C$39.08 on Thursday. Northland Power has a 12 month low of C$37.25 and a 12 month high of C$51.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.77 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.58.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The business had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$425.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 143.03%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

