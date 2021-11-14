NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.420-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $695 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $699.37 million.NortonLifeLock also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.700-$1.700 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HSBC lowered NortonLifeLock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.98. NortonLifeLock has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.72.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The firm had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NortonLifeLock stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,980,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,389 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of NortonLifeLock worth $53,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

