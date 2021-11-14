Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $142.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “NOVA LTD is a provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. The company’s product portfolio combines hardware and cutting-edge software. NOVA LTD, formerly known as NOVA MEASURING, is based in REHOVOT, Israel. “

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on NVMI. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $131.78 on Friday. Nova Measuring Instruments has a 12 month low of $60.30 and a 12 month high of $133.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.08, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The firm had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Nova Measuring Instruments by 25.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,845,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,729,000 after acquiring an additional 572,478 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 38.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,368,000 after buying an additional 346,942 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 4.2% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,234,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,968,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,722,000 after buying an additional 37,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in Nova Measuring Instruments by 34.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 585,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,212,000 after buying an additional 148,511 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.