Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE:NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $81.01 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $88.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

