Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stock Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,550 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of Helios Technologies worth $10,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter valued at $205,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies stock opened at $107.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.10 and a beta of 1.13. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.99 and a 52 week high of $111.88.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Melanie M. Nealis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $100,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $460,242 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

