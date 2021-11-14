Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,849 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $9,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Granite Construction by 35.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 13.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Construction in the first quarter valued at approximately $915,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after buying an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $42.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.68 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.14%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

