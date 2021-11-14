Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,027 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $10,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MGNX. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,376,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,100 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after acquiring an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,546,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,410,000 after buying an additional 532,525 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,305,000 after buying an additional 402,803 shares during the period.

MGNX opened at $19.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.08. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $36.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 46.52% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,064,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

