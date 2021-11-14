Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,276 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 243,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.24% of Orthofix Medical worth $9,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,313,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $132,923,000 after buying an additional 52,792 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4.4% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,460,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,685,000 after buying an additional 103,433 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 4,235.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 871,335 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,100,000 after buying an additional 851,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 699,048 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,039,000 after buying an additional 41,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 467,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $20,282,000 after buying an additional 38,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $641.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.05. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The medical device company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $112.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

