NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) PT Raised to C$8.50 at BMO Capital Markets

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) had its target price raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$5.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from C$2.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.30.

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$7.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.79 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.48, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

Further Reading: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.