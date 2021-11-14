NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for NVIDIA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. NVIDIA posted earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NVIDIA will report full-year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $5.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NVIDIA.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.93.

NVDA opened at $303.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $323.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.32 billion, a PE ratio of 108.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $8,488,500. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 790.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 89 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

