Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Down to $7.51

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.51, but opened at $7.30. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 2,503 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Monday, October 25th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 10.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.85.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocular Therapeutix news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $776,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter valued at $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

