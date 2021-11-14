Omni (OMNI) Hits One Day Volume of $52,655.00

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. In the last seven days, Omni has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.85 or 0.00005833 BTC on exchanges. Omni has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $52,655.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.68 or 0.00420688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004482 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000402 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (CRYPTO:OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,288 coins and its circulating supply is 562,972 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Omni Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.