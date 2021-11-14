OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Down 1.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)’s share price was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 26,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 38,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.
OMNIQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMQS)
OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.
