OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Shares Down 1.5%

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS:OMQS)’s share price was down 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.77 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 26,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 38,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.40.

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 million. Research analysts expect that OMNIQ Corp. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OMNIQ Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

