Ondas (ONDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. On average, analysts expect Ondas to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Ondas stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Ondas has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $16.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ondas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In other news, CFO Stewart Kantor sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $365,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ondas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,391 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of Ondas worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

