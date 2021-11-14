Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.41 EPS

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 3.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 10.46 and a quick ratio of 10.46. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.41 and a 1 year high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of 512.90 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.79.

In other Opiant Pharmaceuticals news, Director Craig A. Collard purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,325.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,476.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sinclair sold 65,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $1,074,546.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,451,701. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $93,057 and have sold 116,224 shares valued at $1,833,041. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Opiant Pharmaceuticals worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 19.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical solutions for common addictions and related disorders. The firm focuses on developing treatment to reverse opioid overdoses, treatment for overweight and obese patients with binge eating disorder and treatment for patients with Bulimia Nervosa.

