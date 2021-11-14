Oppenheimer Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings of ($3.22) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.50). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.52) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EDIT. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.27.

EDIT opened at $37.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.97. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $27.33 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Editas Medicine in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

